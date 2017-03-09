Mom of Notorious B.I.G. says she know...

Mom of Notorious B.I.G. says she knows who killed her son

Thursday Mar 9

On the 20th anniversary of his death, the mother of Biggie Smalls, aka Notorious B.I.G., says she knows who killed her son. Voletta Wallace, 64, told the Daily Mail she hurts 'every single day' knowing that she won't see her son again and his murderer is still out there.

