Medical cannabis partnership seeks license
An abandoned manufacturing facility in East Stroudsburg might house a different kind of operation. Business partnership Mission-Pennsylvania wants to start a medical marijuana-growing operation in the former Bustin Industrial Products building at 401 Oak Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|OFFICIAL Eric Frein (white Chris Dorner) Discus... (Sep '14)
|Mar 2
|Adult Frein Finder
|83
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|More lawmakers join Scavello, Brown in lawsuit ... (Apr '12)
|Feb 15
|fed up
|3
|Diary of a Barrett Summer, 1894 (May '10)
|Feb 10
|Matt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC