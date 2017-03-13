May the road rise up to meet you
Many people near and far look forward to the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Stroudsburg. The parade, celebrating 40 years, will kick off at Stroudsburg High School on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Signifying the end of winter and beginning of spring, the parade is a popular event that helps to preserve the Irish heritage in Monroe County.
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Elaine
|40
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|OFFICIAL Eric Frein (white Chris Dorner) Discus... (Sep '14)
|Mar 2
|Adult Frein Finder
|83
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
