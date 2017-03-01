Man sentenced in 5-hour kidnap ordeal Updated at
A man has been sentenced to one to five years in state prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and then trying to scare her two months later into saying she had lied about being kidnapped. At about 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 2016, Boller and his then-ex-girlfriend, who was 18 at the time, met at his grandmother's East Stroudsburg home to discuss visitation rights concerning their child.
