Is it REALLY so difficult to just put down your f*ing phones?
It's bothered me for a few years now to see a family or even a couple with their face in their phones when they're out at a restaurant. The truth is, it's none of my business what people do at their dinner table, as long as they're not disrupting other people's dining experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar 20
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|Elaine
|40
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC