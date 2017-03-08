Higher education takes a hit
Pennsylvania's state university system is taking a one-two punch - declining enrollment and insufficient funding. This has prompted system chancellor Frank T. Brogan to sound the alarm and warned that there could be some closings or mergers at the state's 14 universities.
