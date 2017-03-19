Great Weather for Stroudsburg's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Bands, floats, and bagpipers paraded down Main Street in Stroudsburg for the community's 40th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. It is traditionally held the Sunday after St. Patrick's Day.
