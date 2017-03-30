Gaming Money Helps Spruce Up Streets in Stroudsburg
Over $2 million dollars will be invested in Monroe County - and a huge chunk of that change will help improve one of the most heavily traveled streets in the county seat. Stroudsburg borough received more than $130,000 dollars of gaming money to use for paving and drainage improvements along Sarah Street, spanning from Fifth to Ninth Streets.
