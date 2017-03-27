Free magic show offered at ESU
He performed as a headline act in Times Square, to sold-out crowds in Atlantic City, and on NBC's “America's Got Talent.” Now he's taking his show on the road, with a stop at ESU. “We're excited to bring The Extreme Magic of Eric Wilzig to campus,” says Jessica Fuller, executive board member of CAB.
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar 20
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|Elaine
|40
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
