First-time candidate challenges Stroud judge incumbent Updated at
Seeking her first elected position ever, Samantha Breitlauch, 23, of Hamilton Township, is vying for the Stroud Township magisterial district judge seat held by incumbent candidate C. Daniel Higgins Jr. Starting in 2018, this magisterial district will include both Stroud and Hamilton townships. JoLana Krawitz, the current district judge covering Hamilton, will retire at the end of this year.
