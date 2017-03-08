Firefighters want universal hydrant hookups Updated at

Firefighters want universal hydrant h...

Firefighters want universal hydrant hookups

Pocono Record

A wrench isn't hard to use - unless it's 3 a.m., the wrench turns a rusted, five-inch fire hydrant cap and your house is burning down. Hydrants in the East Stroudsburg Borough require firefighters remove and replace the threaded cap with an adapter before they can connect a hose.

