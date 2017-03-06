ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. , the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust, a $1.8 billion asset institution providing full service retail and commercial banking, financial and investment services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of nine cents per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2017, payable on March 30, 2017.

