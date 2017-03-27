Educational seminar for homeowner
The Community Association Institute will give a presentation on managing conflicts using alternative dispute resolution to ensure fairness and efficiency, according to PA Rep. Rosemary Brown. Alternative dispute resolution refers to methods, such as median and arbitration, that help resolve disputes without a trial.
