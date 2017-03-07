DEP Awards $1.9 Million in Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants to PA Communities and Businesses
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has awarded more than $1.9 million to Pennsylvania schools and businesses for projects using alternative fuels and infrastructure. The Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant awards grants for projects to improve air quality through alternative fuel use.
