Death sentence upheld in 2008 dismemberment killing

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence imposed on a man convicted of killing a woman, mutilating her and dumping her body parts along a highway almost a decade ago. The Times-Tribune reports that the high court Tuesday voted 5-2 to uphold he conviction and sentence of 42-year-old Charles Ray Hicks Jr. The Coolbaugh Township man was convicted of first-degree murder in the January 2008 slaying of 36-year-old Deanna Null, whose remains were found in trash bags along Interstates 80 and 380 near Stroudsburg.

