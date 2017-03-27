Death sentence upheld in 2008 dismemb...

Death sentence upheld in 2008 dismemberment killing

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence imposed on a man convicted of killing a woman, mutilating her and dumping her body parts along a highway almost a decade ago. The Times-Tribune reports that the high court Tuesday voted 5-2 to uphold he conviction and sentence of 42-year-old Charles Ray Hicks Jr. The Coolbaugh Township man was convicted of first-degree murder in the January 2008 slaying of 36-year-old Deanna Null, whose remains were found in trash bags along Interstates 80 and 380 near Stroudsburg.

