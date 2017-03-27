Death sentence upheld in 2008 dismemberment killing
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence imposed on a man convicted of killing a woman, mutilating her and dumping her body parts along a highway almost a decade ago. The Times-Tribune reports that the high court Tuesday voted 5-2 to uphold he conviction and sentence of 42-year-old Charles Ray Hicks Jr. The Coolbaugh Township man was convicted of first-degree murder in the January 2008 slaying of 36-year-old Deanna Null, whose remains were found in trash bags along Interstates 80 and 380 near Stroudsburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar 20
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|Elaine
|40
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC