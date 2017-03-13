Condoms Galore plays it safe Updated at

Condoms Galore plays it safe Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

According to the borough, the Main Street adult entertainment store was a regular source for resident complaints for its always-changing window display advertisements, which mayor Tarah Probst had described as pornography.  Ruth Rohrer - who with her husband owns the store and other chains throughout the Lehigh Valley - is the display's creative designer. After her husband received a copy of the borough's proposed ordinance this week, she fixed the window.  In the window, a model of an electric plug is propped below a suggestive depiction of an outlet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who was Roger King? (Feb '08) Mar 15 Elaine 40
Health care Mar 10 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar 2 Drinking Phart 20
OFFICIAL Eric Frein (white Chris Dorner) Discus... (Sep '14) Mar 2 Adult Frein Finder 83
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 279,645,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC