Cleaning Up after the Storm Comes with Heavy Price

In the Poconos, cleanup from the blizzard did not come cheap but some community leaders say they were prepared for costs of this storm. Stroudsburg and Mount Pocono had crews out in full force around the clock cleaning up what Mother Nature left behind, and while the storm came with a big price tag, officials say it's a bill they prepare for well in advance.

