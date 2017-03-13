Child in need of a heart transplant escorted through storm
Gov. Tom Wolf says a 23-month-old child in need of a heart transplant was escorted by state snowplows and troopers through a heavy snowstorm from one hospital to another in northeastern Pennsylvania. Wolf said the Tuesday afternoon trip was made between hospitals in East Stroudsburg and Danville, some 80 miles apart.
