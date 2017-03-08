Borough says bye-bye to a Bridge Streeta
East Stroudsburg is saying, “so long,” to the confusing name of a short road between South Courtland and Prospect Streets. Signs along the way west from Prospect Street point down a road called “Ridgeway Street,” but from the other direction a traffic signal shows the name “Bridge Street.” Pennsylvania Department of Transportation records show both signs are correct.
