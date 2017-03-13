Boiler Works cleanup to clear final h...

Boiler Works cleanup to clear final hurdle

Cleanup nears completion at the former International Boiler Works factory in East Stroudsburg. The Borough of East Stroudsburg bought the $545,000 property at tax sale in 2002 with plans to one day sell it for reuse.

