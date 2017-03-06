Body found at abandoned East Stroudsburg factory
An unidentified male presumed to be in his 20s was found dead and reported to Stroud Area Regional Police Department by a photographer visiting the vacant site. Prior to investigation by the Monroe County Coroners Office, SARP Chief John Ward said the death did not appear to be suspicious.
