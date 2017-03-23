Amateur East Stroudsburg physicist makes bold claim
Podiatrist Doctor Thomas Berryman says he's got an idea that could shake up the scientific community of physics. The East Stroudsburg-based foot doctor is a full-time physician and an amateur theoretical physicist. His recently published essay proposes a “new elementary charge,” claimed to simplify mathematical calculations while also challenging a century-old cornerstone of modern physics.
