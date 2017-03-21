After-School Programs Struggling After Blizzard
Usually in late March, the fields at East Stroudsburg High School South are filled with baseball, softball, and track and field athletes, not covered in snow. But it's the case this year after last week's blizzard dumped more than two feet of snow in the Poconos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Onelove814
|12
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Who was Roger King? (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|Elaine
|40
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|OFFICIAL Eric Frein (white Chris Dorner) Discus... (Sep '14)
|Mar 2
|Adult Frein Finder
|83
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC