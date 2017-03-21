After-School Programs Struggling Afte...

After-School Programs Struggling After Blizzard

Usually in late March, the fields at East Stroudsburg High School South are filled with baseball, softball, and track and field athletes, not covered in snow. But it's the case this year after last week's blizzard dumped more than two feet of snow in the Poconos.

