Virginia gang-related murder suspect arrested in Stroudsburg

A fifth suspect wanted in what authorities call a gang-related murder in Virginia was arrested Thursday afternoon, about an hour after barricading himself in the laundry room of the EconoLodge in Stroudsburg. Samuel Enrique Villalobos Sanchez, 18, no address listed, was taken into custody, brought out of the building into the EconoLodge parking lot off Lenox Street, placed into the back of an ambulance and taken to the hospital at about 3:30 p.m. For about an hour until Sanchez's arrest, seven marked Stroud Area Regional Police cars and one marked state police car lined the motel side of Lenox Street as passing motorists slowed down and onlookers stood on the sidewalk across the street.

