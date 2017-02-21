Virginia gang-related murder suspect arrested in Stroudsburg
A fifth suspect wanted in what authorities call a gang-related murder in Virginia was arrested Thursday afternoon, about an hour after barricading himself in the laundry room of the EconoLodge in Stroudsburg. Samuel Enrique Villalobos Sanchez, 18, no address listed, was taken into custody, brought out of the building into the EconoLodge parking lot off Lenox Street, placed into the back of an ambulance and taken to the hospital at about 3:30 p.m. For about an hour until Sanchez's arrest, seven marked Stroud Area Regional Police cars and one marked state police car lined the motel side of Lenox Street as passing motorists slowed down and onlookers stood on the sidewalk across the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|More lawmakers join Scavello, Brown in lawsuit ... (Apr '12)
|Feb 15
|fed up
|3
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|Diary of a Barrett Summer, 1894 (May '10)
|Feb 10
|Matt
|2
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC