Vigil for Immigrants in Stroudsburg

Vigil for Immigrants in Stroudsburg

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Even though President Trump's executive order banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim nations has been struck down by the courts, participants at the vigil fear it could be reinstated. "We have a friend who is a dual citizen of Iran and the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... 21 hr Toughskins 16
News More lawmakers join Scavello, Brown in lawsuit ... (Apr '12) Wed fed up 3
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Wed Snoop dogg 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
News Diary of a Barrett Summer, 1894 (May '10) Feb 10 Matt 2
Maybe future epidemic Feb 7 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb 6 Mark 1
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,034 • Total comments across all topics: 278,934,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC