Two Victims Identified In Saturday St...

Two Victims Identified In Saturday Stowe Crash

Identities of two victims who died last week in what police said was a single-car accident, which resulted from two cars allegedly racing on U.S. Route 422 East near Stowe, were released Tuesday by the Montgomery County District Attorney's office. Killed in the incident were Marissa Kelly, 20, of Stroudsburg PA, and Anthony Rodriguez, 23, of East Elmhurst NY, according to a press release issued by District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.

