Tips coming in after men dressed in animal costumes charged with raping child: AG

Friday Feb 3

A group of middle-aged men dressed as animals and taking part in what is known as a "furry" party in Bucks County are accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy beginning in 2009. Among those arrested and charged are, from: Kenneth Fenske, 57, of Quakertown, Bucks County; David Parker, David Parker, 38, of Stroudsburg; and Jeffrey Harvey, 40, of West Wyoming, Luzerne County.

