Teen gets jail time for kidnapping ex-girlfriend last year
An eastern Pennsylvania man convicted of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and driving her to central Pennsylvania a year ago has been sentenced to one to five years in prison. Nineteen-year-old Joseph Boller was sentenced Monday in Monroe County after pleading guilty to kidnapping and intimidating a witness.
