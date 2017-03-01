Teen gets jail time for kidnapping ex...

Teen gets jail time for kidnapping ex-girlfriend last year

Tuesday

An eastern Pennsylvania man convicted of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and driving her to central Pennsylvania a year ago has been sentenced to one to five years in prison. Nineteen-year-old Joseph Boller was sentenced Monday in Monroe County after pleading guilty to kidnapping and intimidating a witness.

