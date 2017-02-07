Stroudsburg woman killed in crash

Stroudsburg woman killed in crash

Authorities have released the names of two people killed after a car went off a southeastern Pennsylvania bypass after authorities allege that it was racing another vehicle at high speed. The Montgomery County district attorney's office and West Pottsgrove police said 20-year-old Marissa Kelly of Stroudsburg and 23-year-old Anthony Rodriguez of East Elmhurst, New York, were killed in Saturday's crash on the Route 422 bypass.

