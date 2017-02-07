Stroudsburg teachers strike continues into Wednesday
The Stroudsburg Area School District teachers union strike will continue into its third day - and the district expects it will reach at least a fourth day. District Solicitor Jeffrey Sultanik and Stroudsburg Area Education Association representative Matt Gruenloh met with a state-level mediator Tuesday morning, as teachers continued to picket through the rain in front of the high school.
