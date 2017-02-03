Stroudsburg teachers strike begins

Stroudsburg teachers strike begins

Read more: Pocono Record

Over 360 Stroudsburg school district teachers picketed across the vacant premises of Stroudsburg high school and junior high school Monday. Though teachers declined to comment on the picketing or the current state of contract renegotiations between the Stroudsburg Area Education Association union and the school district, the signs they carried expressed enough frustration for them.

