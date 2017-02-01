Stroudsburg teacher strike deadline nears
The final planned meeting between the Stroudsburg Area School District leadership and its teachers union is scheduled for Friday afternoon. With the teachers set to begin striking if a deal is not reached before Monday, the school board solicitor projected the strike is imminent in a statement this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saw Creek Estate Illegal Development Stealing M...
|Wed
|Truth Teller
|1
|Pa. college student charged with Craigslist thefts (Nov '09)
|Jan 30
|Greg
|5
|Get your ideas out there to improve the infrast...
|Jan 28
|Jack
|1
|No Charges in Swan Hunt in the Poconos
|Jan 25
|hunters are lame
|1
|N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29
|Jan 24
|learned
|1
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Jan 24
|learned
|1
|How to solve the prison problem.
|Jan 22
|Ronald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC