Stroudsburg Rite-Aid project moves forward Updated at

The council will be gauging the proposed project - which entails the current borough Rite-Aid pharmacy moving from the Monroe Plaza next to ShopRite, to a newly-constructed location on lower Main Street - at its meeting next week. Preliminary plans were unanimously approved by the borough planning commission Monday night, with a recommendation for council approval, pending borough engineer review. The project has changed since Rite-Aid submitted development plans to the borough in March 2016.

