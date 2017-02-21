Salvation Army plans new 12-family shelter Updated at
The East Stroudsburg Salvation Army plans to demolish its three-family townhouse-style shelter and build a new 12-family shelter there. Built in 1999, the three-family shelter is separate from and located behind the main shelter, to the rear of the Salvation Army's Washington Street property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|More lawmakers join Scavello, Brown in lawsuit ... (Apr '12)
|Feb 15
|fed up
|3
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|Diary of a Barrett Summer, 1894 (May '10)
|Feb 10
|Matt
|2
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC