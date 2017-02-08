Progress unravels in Stroudsburg teac...

Progress unravels in Stroudsburg teacher's strike

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

The Stroudsburg teachers union strike will continue through Friday - with a decision still to be made on when the teachers would return to the classroom. A teleconference between Stroudsburg Area Education Association representative Matt Gruenloh, district solicitor Jeffrey Sultanik and a state mediator Thursday morning produced no agreement on a nearly two-year expired teachers contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe future epidemic Tue Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Mon Mark 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 5 A Hillary Deport... 115
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 2
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Feb 3 more latinos more... 2
Saw Creek Estate Illegal Development Stealing M... Feb 1 Truth Teller 1
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,705,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC