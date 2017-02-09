Next steps uncertain in Stroudsburg teachers strike
Stroudsburg teachers plan to return to the classroom Monday, ending their strike over a nearly two-year expired contract one day shorter than the state-allotted maximum strike length. The doors may be locked when they do return Monday.
