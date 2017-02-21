New Retro Fitness to open Monday in Middle Smithfield Township
A fitness franchise will officially open its newest location Monday in Middle Smithfield Township. Retro Fitness gym off Route 209 had a soft opening on Sunday, said Regional Manager Brittney Goldstein, who is also general manager of the Stroudsburg location, which opened in 2015 at the former OfficeMax building. “This location was based on the needs of the community,” she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|More lawmakers join Scavello, Brown in lawsuit ... (Apr '12)
|Feb 15
|fed up
|3
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|Diary of a Barrett Summer, 1894 (May '10)
|Feb 10
|Matt
|2
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC