New life for dryer lint

Stroudsburg artist Heidi Hooper has been recognized with a 2017 Niche Award, an annual recognition of American and Canadian achievement in fine craft sponsored by Niche Magazine. Hooper, a twice-recipient of a Niche Award in the Fabric category, won this year for a piece called, “Magritte in Dryer Lint.” Like Hooper's most prominent work, the aptly named piece is made of dryer lint - a practice the Stroudsburg artist picked up from interesting circumstances. Hooper was diagnosed with a rare form of rapidly-moving cancer that, over time, ate away at the radial nerve, biceps, triceps and nerves of her right arm. At the time, she was a metalsmith who frequently designed suits of armor.

