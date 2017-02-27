New life for dryer lint

New life for dryer lint

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

Stroudsburg artist Heidi Hooper has been recognized with a 2017 Niche Award, an annual recognition of American and Canadian achievement in fine craft sponsored by Niche Magazine.  Hooper, a twice-recipient of a Niche Award in the Fabric category, won this year for a piece called, “Magritte in Dryer Lint.” Like Hooper's most prominent work, the aptly named piece is made of dryer lint - a practice the Stroudsburg artist picked up from interesting circumstances.  Hooper was diagnosed with a rare form of rapidly-moving cancer that, over time, ate away at the radial nerve, biceps, triceps and nerves of her right arm. At the time, she was a metalsmith who frequently designed suits of armor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
News More lawmakers join Scavello, Brown in lawsuit ... (Apr '12) Feb 15 fed up 3
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
News Diary of a Barrett Summer, 1894 (May '10) Feb 10 Matt 2
Maybe future epidemic Feb 7 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb 6 Mark 1
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Space Station
  5. Libya
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,751 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC