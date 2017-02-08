Monroe and Pike county school closings February 9, 2017
East Stroudsburg, Pocono Mountain, Pleasant Valley, Delaware Valley, and Wallenpaupack Area school districts have closed for Thursday, February 9 in anticipation of Winter Storm Niko. Stroudsburg Area School District remains closed due to the teacher's strike.
