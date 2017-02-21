Meeting Set To Discuss Historic Properties Management Plan For Delaware Water Gap NRA
Public input is being sought for a Historic Properties Management Plan at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area that hugs the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border and which contains approximately 600 historic buildings. "This plan will provide guidance for park employees and managers when making strategic maintenance and preservation decisions about our historic structures in the future," said Superintendent John J. Donahue.
