Indoor Flea Market Coming to Mount Pocono

The lower level of the consignment shop at the Old Village Trader in Mount Pocono is being turned into an indoor flea market. "I am looking to rent a space in this consignment shop to sell articles I am trying to get rid of and also I make wooden signs from reclaimed wood so I'd like to showcase them here also," said Dynelle Vocturo, Mount Pocono.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.