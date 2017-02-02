Indoor Flea Market Coming to Mount Po...

Indoor Flea Market Coming to Mount Pocono

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

The lower level of the consignment shop at the Old Village Trader in Mount Pocono is being turned into an indoor flea market. "I am looking to rent a space in this consignment shop to sell articles I am trying to get rid of and also I make wooden signs from reclaimed wood so I'd like to showcase them here also," said Dynelle Vocturo, Mount Pocono.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe future epidemic 16 hr Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Mon Mark 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 5 A Hillary Deport... 115
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 2
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Feb 3 more latinos more... 2
Saw Creek Estate Illegal Development Stealing M... Feb 1 Truth Teller 1
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Monroe County was issued at February 08 at 4:01AM EST

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC