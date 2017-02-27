Golden Gate Wingmen End Northeast Run In Stroudsburg: Photos & Full Show Audio

On Saturday night, Golden Gate Wingmen featuring guitarist John Kadlecik , bassist Reed Mathis , drummer Jay Lane and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti concluded a brief Northeast Tour with a show at the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. The group mixed Grateful Dead classics including "Shakedown Street" and "Terrapin Station" with band member originals and a handful of choice covers such as Bob Dylan's "When I Paint My Masterpiece".

