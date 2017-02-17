Fugitive known to frequent Stroudsbur...

Fugitive known to frequent Stroudsburg area

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

Greg Vosper, 28, is wanted for failing to appear in court on a parole violation for burglary charges, according to the Northampton County Sheriff's Department. Vosper, who is known to frequent the Wind Gap and Stroudsburg areas, is described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
News More lawmakers join Scavello, Brown in lawsuit ... (Apr '12) Feb 15 fed up 3
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
News Diary of a Barrett Summer, 1894 (May '10) Feb 10 Matt 2
Maybe future epidemic Feb 7 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb 6 Mark 1
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,045 • Total comments across all topics: 278,999,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC