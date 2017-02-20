Friends Remember Crash Victims in the...

Friends Remember Crash Victims in the Poconos

Monday Feb 20 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

All that's left on Carlton Road near Mount Pocono are some flare marks and flowers after a motorcycle crash took the lives of two people on Sunday evening. Authorities say Christopher Shanaberger lost control of the motorcycle while trying to make a left turn.

