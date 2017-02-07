Former breeder gets jail time for hit...

Former breeder gets jail time for hitting doga

Tuesday Feb 7

A former eastern Pennsylvania mastiff breeder accused of hitting a dog with a hammer and stabbing her multiple times in an attempt to put the animal down has been ordered to serve two weeks in jail. Former breeder gets jail time for hitting dog with hammer STROUDSBURG, Pa.

