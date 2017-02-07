Former breeder gets jail time for hitting doga
A former eastern Pennsylvania mastiff breeder accused of hitting a dog with a hammer and stabbing her multiple times in an attempt to put the animal down has been ordered to serve two weeks in jail. Former breeder gets jail time for hitting dog with hammer STROUDSBURG, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|46 min
|cuntfacednigr
|1
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 5
|A Hillary Deport...
|115
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
|Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|2
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Feb 3
|more latinos more...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC