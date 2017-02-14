Fatality leads to wrongful death suit...

Fatality leads to wrongful death suit against nursing home

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

Lawyers are in negotiation over a wrongful death suit filed against an East Stroudsburg nursing home by the family of a man who suffered a fatal head injury while under its care in 2014. Representatives of the late dementia patient Orlando DePascale, Sr. of Wharton, N.J., said the lack of bedrails and supervision by the former Pocono Tranquil Gardens caused him to fall while unattended and left for an hour before nursing home's staff noticed he was unresponsive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Mon Al Boscov 13
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
News Diary of a Barrett Summer, 1894 (May '10) Feb 10 Matt 2
Maybe future epidemic Feb 7 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb 6 Mark 1
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 2
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,536 • Total comments across all topics: 278,866,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC