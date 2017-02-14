Fatality leads to wrongful death suit against nursing home

Lawyers are in negotiation over a wrongful death suit filed against an East Stroudsburg nursing home by the family of a man who suffered a fatal head injury while under its care in 2014. Representatives of the late dementia patient Orlando DePascale, Sr. of Wharton, N.J., said the lack of bedrails and supervision by the former Pocono Tranquil Gardens caused him to fall while unattended and left for an hour before nursing home's staff noticed he was unresponsive.

