Bed bugs back at Westgate Apartments in Stroudsburg

The Westgate apartments have gone through another series treatments after a rash of bed bugs were found in about a dozen units, management said. Employees of pest control company Orkin were at the Stroudsburg Main Street apartment building Tuesday afternoon to complete a two-step treatment of bed bugs found in a dozen units - with another few neighboring units also receiving treatment, Monroe County Housing Authority executive director Rich Widdoss said. Tenants at the 99-unit apartment complex were informed of the infestation and plans to exterminate it by an Orkin representative, Widdoss said.

