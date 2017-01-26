Women's marches attract masses across the globe
Legions of women flooded parks, streets and city squares from Sydney to Paris to Philadelphia on Saturday, marching in solidarity as a show of empowerment and a stand against Donald Trump. More than 600 "sister marches" were planned across the country and abroad in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington, which drew hundreds of thousands to the nation's capital a day after Trump became president of the United States.
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Charges in Swan Hunt in the Poconos
|Wed
|hunters are lame
|1
|N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29
|Tue
|learned
|1
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Tue
|learned
|1
|How to solve the prison problem.
|Jan 22
|Ronald
|1
|Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ...
|Jan 18
|Ringling fan
|1
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Jan 7
|Jimmy T
|89
|Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|People change
|45
