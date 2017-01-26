Women's marches attract masses across the globe

Legions of women flooded parks, streets and city squares from Sydney to Paris to Philadelphia on Saturday, marching in solidarity as a show of empowerment and a stand against Donald Trump. More than 600 "sister marches" were planned across the country and abroad in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington, which drew hundreds of thousands to the nation's capital a day after Trump became president of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.