Teen from Jersey school killed at Pennsylvania ski resort

A 15-year-old girl who attended a New Jersey boarding school has been killed in a skiing accident in eastern Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains. Officials at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area near East Stroudsburg tell WNEP-TV that Juliette Dajani died when she collided with an orange safety fence after losing control and skiing off the bottom of a trail on Monday.

