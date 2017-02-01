Suspect sought in Columbiana County h...

Suspect sought in Columbiana County homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Sheriff's deputies were trying to locate a suspect Sunday morning, wanted in connection with a homicide in the Negley area. Area law enforcement agencies have been told to be on the lookout for the man, who is being described as armed and dangerous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Saw Creek Estate Illegal Development Stealing M... Wed Truth Teller 1
News Pa. college student charged with Craigslist thefts (Nov '09) Jan 30 Greg 5
Get your ideas out there to improve the infrast... Jan 28 Jack 1
News No Charges in Swan Hunt in the Poconos Jan 25 hunters are lame 1
News N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29 Jan 24 learned 1
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Jan 24 learned 1
How to solve the prison problem. Jan 22 Ronald 1
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC