Suspect sought in Columbiana County homicide
Sheriff's deputies were trying to locate a suspect Sunday morning, wanted in connection with a homicide in the Negley area. Area law enforcement agencies have been told to be on the lookout for the man, who is being described as armed and dangerous.
